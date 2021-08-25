Germany August Ifo business climate index 99.4 vs 100.4 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 August 2021





Prior 100.8; revised to 100.7

Expectations 97.5 vs 100.0 expected

Prior 101.2; revised to 101.0

Current conditions 101.4 vs 100.8 expected

Prior 100.4







Likely adding to that is concerns surrounding the virus situation going into autumn.

Slight delay in the release by the source. The misses on the headline reading and expectations outweigh the improvement in current conditions, as this likely reaffirms the headwinds posed by supply chain disruptions and rising cost pressures on businesses.