Germany August Ifo business climate index 92.6 vs 92.1 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 25 August 2020





Prior 90.5; revised to 90.4

Expectations 97.5 vs 98.0 expected

Prior 97.0; revised to 96.7

Current assessment 87.9 vs 86.2 expected

Prior 84.5 Slight delay in the release by the source. Business morale showed an improvement across all areas, as economic sentiment continues to pick up in August.





The positive news is that the current assessment also shows further improvement while expectations/outlook is also keeping elevated for now. This is keeping the optimism flowing still on a continued recovery and won't do much harm to the current risk mood.





EUR/USD is slightly higher now to its best levels on the day, rising from 1.1825 to a session high of 1.1835. EUR/JPY is also higher by 0.6% @ 125.65 currently.



