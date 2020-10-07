Germany August industrial production -0.2% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 7 October 2020





Prior +1.2%

Industrial production WDA -9.6% vs -8.7% y/y expected

Prior -10.0%

Data released by Bloomberg ahead of schedule - supposed to be at the top of the hour.





But that's quite the miss on industrial output, despite the more robust factory orders seen yesterday. If anything, this casts more uncertainty surrounding the strength of the recovery in Q3 and poses more questions as we get into Q4 now.