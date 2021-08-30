Germany August preliminary CPI +3.9% vs +3.9% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 August 2021

Prior +3.8%

HICP +3.4% vs +3.4% y/y expected

Prior +3.1%







The headline reading is the highest since 1993. This reaffirms stronger annual price pressures towards the end of the summer period, bolstered mostly by base effects as there was the VAT reduction in 2H 2020 starting from July last year.

Slight delay in the release by the source. That is quite the odd delay in the release but it comes in within estimates/expectations as also set out by the state readings earlier.