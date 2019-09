Latest data released by Destatis - 30 August 2019

prior -2.2% revised -1.6%

retail sales 3.2% y/y vs 2.9% expected

4.4% prior

Monthly reading as expected and y/y reading ticks up. The big worry for the eurozone is if/when the slowing manufacturing data flows into services and consumption activity. Nothing to see here to that end, EURUSD unfazed by the release.