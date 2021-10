Latest data released by Destatis - 1 October 2021





Prior -5.1%

Retail sales +0.4% vs +1.9% y/y expected

Prior -0.3%





A modest bounce in retail sales after the drop in July, with August turnover seen up 6.0% in real terms as compared to the pre-pandemic month of February 2020. We'll see if conditions can hold going into autumn/winter though, with rising cost pressures and waning demand likely to weigh on spending appetite.