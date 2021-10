Latest data released by Destatis - 8 October 2021





Prior €17.9 billion







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

But even so, exports were still 0.5% higher and imports 9.9% higher than February 2020 levels i.e. the month before the pandemic struck in Germany.

Slight delay in the release by the source. In seasonally adjusted terms, exports were seen down 1.2% on the month while imports grew by 3.5% on the month, leading to the smaller trade surplus seen in August.