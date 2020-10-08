Germany August trade balance €12.8 billion vs €16.0 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 8 October 2020

Prior €19.2 billion

Current account balance €16.5 billion vs €16.2 billion expected

Prior €20.0 billion; revised to €21.0 billion

Exports +2.4% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Prior +4.7%

Imports +5.8% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Prior +1.1%





The good news is that both exports and imports are seen improving and that points to healthier trade conditions after having been disrupted by the virus crisis. However, both imports and exports still lag compared to pre-virus levels so baby steps.









The data is released slightly earlier than expected (by about 30 seconds). But it shows a reduced trade surplus as imports grew at a faster pace than exports on the month.