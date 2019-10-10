Germany August trade balance €16.2 billion vs €18.8 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 10 October 2019





Prior €21.4 billion; revised to €21.6 billion

Current account balance €16.9 billion vs €17.9 billion expected

Prior €22.1 billion; revised to €21.3 billion

Exports -1.8% vs -1.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.7%; revised to +0.8%

Imports +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior -1.5%; revised to -1.6%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Once again, the dismal exports data rears its ugly head once again and is the main highlight of the report here.





This just continues to reiterate the struggles faced by the German economy - manufacturing sector in particular - and is continuing to indicate telltale signs of an imminent recession.



