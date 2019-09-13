Germany August wholesale price index -0.8% vs -0.3% m/m prior

Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 September 2019





Prior -0.3%

Wholesale price index -1.1% y/y

Prior +0.1%; revised to -0.1%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.







This is getting a bit ugly now for Germany. The data here suggests that consumption activity/demand is slowly taking a turn for the worse and eventually this is going to weigh further on the domestic economy.





At this stage, a technical recession looks even more likely as German economic data continues to deteriorate further and further.



