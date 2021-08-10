Germany August ZEW survey current conditions 29.3 vs 30.0 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 10 August 2021





Prior 21.9

Outlook 40.4 vs 56.7 expected

Prior 63.3

Eurozone expectations

Prior 61.2





That is alluding to increasing risks for the German, amid concerns of the spread of the delta variant ahead of autumn and also a potential slowdown in China.







The report here also reaffirms expectations that the latest growth spurt may have already peaked and a moderation in economic activity beckons in the months ahead.

Current conditions are seen improving further this month as the economic rebound in the summer continues. However, the key highlight of the report is a significant drop in the expectations reading - third straight month in fact.