Germany August ZEW survey current conditions 29.3 vs 30.0 expected
Latest data released by ZEW - 10 August 2021
- Prior 21.9
- Outlook 40.4 vs 56.7 expected
- Prior 63.3
Current conditions are seen improving further this month as the economic rebound in the summer continues. However, the key highlight of the report is a significant drop in the expectations reading - third straight month in fact.
- Eurozone expectations
- Prior 61.2
That is alluding to increasing risks for the German, amid concerns of the spread of the delta variant ahead of autumn and also a potential slowdown in China.
The report here also reaffirms expectations that the latest growth spurt may have already peaked and a moderation in economic activity beckons in the months ahead.