Germany August ZEW survey current conditions 29.3 vs 30.0 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 10 August 2021


  • Prior 21.9
  • Outlook 40.4 vs 56.7 expected
  • Prior 63.3
  • Eurozone expectations
  • Prior 61.2
Current conditions are seen improving further this month as the economic rebound in the summer continues. However, the key highlight of the report is a significant drop in the expectations reading - third straight month in fact.

That is alluding to increasing risks for the German, amid concerns of the spread of the delta variant ahead of autumn and also a potential slowdown in China.

The report here also reaffirms expectations that the latest growth spurt may have already peaked and a moderation in economic activity beckons in the months ahead.

