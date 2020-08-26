Germany cancels next week's planned high-level Brexit talks

Germany laments lack of progress

Germany has scrapped planned Brexit talks next week because there has not been "any tangible progress" in the summer, according to a Guardian report.





The German government had intended to discuss Brexit at an EU ambassador's meeting on Sept 2 but has now cancelled those plans.







The report also says EU officials believe the UK government is prepared to risk a no-deal exit at year end.





This is a looming reminder of the threats to cable, which is up 48 pips to 1.3201 in a broad USD slump today. However, given the way the EU folded last year, many believe they will do the same at the last minute.

