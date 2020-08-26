Germany cancels next week's planned high-level Brexit talks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Germany laments lack of progress

Germany has scrapped planned Brexit talks next week because there has not been "any tangible progress" in the summer, according to a Guardian report.

The German government had intended to discuss Brexit at an EU ambassador's meeting on Sept 2 but has now cancelled those plans.

The report also says EU officials believe the UK government is prepared to risk a no-deal exit at year end.

This is a looming reminder of the threats to cable, which is up 48 pips to 1.3201 in a broad USD slump today. However, given the way the EU folded last year, many believe they will do the same at the last minute.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose