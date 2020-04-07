ALM carried out 332,414 coronavirus tests last week in Germany, over 47,000 tests a day

The Association of German Certified Labs (ALM) reports on the matter









The number is even up from the week before where 313,957 tests were conducted.





In terms of the hit rate, the association reports that 9.2% of tests returned a positive reading last week as compared to the 8.9% hit rate from the week before.







ForexLive

For some context, the association estimates that its data covers about 85% to 90% of all coronavirus tests carried out in Germany.

Although the German case count remains relatively high on a day-to-day basis, the sheer volume of their testing capacity means that they are getting closer to the bottom of the barrel as the days go by. Testing is pretty much everything right now.





This is for all the coronavirus tests being carried out in Germany by member labs in the week of 30 March to 5 April, and the number for that is 332,414 tests in total or an average of more than 47,000 tests being conducted in a single day.