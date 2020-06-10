Germany confirms that border controls with Switzerland, France, Austria, Denmark will end on 15 June
The German interior minister also says that there will be no more quarantine period with several neighbouring countries
- Cabinet will discuss what to do about entry by non-EU travellers next Wednesday
- For now, existing rules for non-EU travellers will extend until end of June
- But to extend travel warning for non-EU countries until 31 August
- If coronavirus situation worsens, will look into things again
It looks like Germany is more open to create a travel bubble within the European region to hopefully salvage something for the summer holidays, but it seems that entry by non-EU citizens will still have to wait for a while longer.