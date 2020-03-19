Germany considers authorising emergency borrowing as soon as next week - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg reports on the matter

The report says that the government is considering taking steps as early as next week to allow for unlimited increase in borrowing to help tackle the economic fallout from the virus outbreak, citing people familiar with the matter.
ForexLive

A similar story is also being reported by Reuters and this will be an encouraging step for Germany to try and deal with the situation - and also aid the ECB a little.

