Germany daily new coronavirus cases continue to fall

RKI reports 2,082 new cases today, the lowest daily figure in three weeks

That brings the total confirmed cases to 125,098, of which 68,200 people are estimated to have recovered from the disease. The number of deaths did increase by 180 persons, taking the overall tally to 2,969 persons though.





It is tough to say if this has anything to do with lesser testing during the Easter break so let's see how the trend keeps up in the coming days before drawing any real conclusions.



