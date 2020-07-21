Germany DAX erases losses for the year
The DAX has recouped year-to-date losses and now trades in positive territory
The index is now up by ~0.4% year-to-date on the back of the nearly 2% surge higher in trading today, as European equities are keeping the risk-on mood going following the recovery fund agreement in the wee hours of the morning.
From the lows this year, the DAX has risen by over 60% over the past four months and is now trading to its highest level since February as seen above.
This also comes on the back of the S&P 500 shedding losses for the year and the Nasdaq posting its biggest daily rise since April to hold 20% gains on the year as of yesterday's close. US futures are trading up by ~0.7% on the session currently.