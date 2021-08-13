Germany DAX hits fresh record high, clips the 16,000 mark

The rally in equities continues





European indices are up slightly on the session but have continued to build on gains little by little in August trading. The DAX has now moved up to touch the 16,000 level for the first time as record highs continue to be clocked in trading this week.





As much as delta variant concerns are still a risk factor to be mindful about, European equity valuations are much healthier than the US and it is tough to fight the fact that despite all the talk of tapering/normalising policy, easy money is still flowing.







