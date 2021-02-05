Germany December factory orders -1.9% vs -1.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 5 February 2021


  • Prior +2.3%; revised to +2.7%
  • Factory orders WDA +6.4% vs +6.7% y/y expected
  • Prior +6.3%; revised to +6.7%
German industrial orders slipped a little towards the end of last year but kept higher overall when looking at the year-on-year reading. That points to a modest recovery in factory conditions after having slumped amid the virus crisis.

That said, the data here is not of much relevance as the market remains more focused on the Q2/Q3 outlook for now.
