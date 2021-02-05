Germany December factory orders -1.9% vs -1.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 5 February 2021





Prior +2.3%; revised to +2.7%

Factory orders WDA +6.4% vs +6.7% y/y expected

Prior +6.3%; revised to +6.7%







That said, the data here is not of much relevance as the market remains more focused on the Q2/Q3 outlook for now.

German industrial orders slipped a little towards the end of last year but kept higher overall when looking at the year-on-year reading. That points to a modest recovery in factory conditions after having slumped amid the virus crisis.