Germany December final CPI -0.3% vs -0.3% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 19 January 2021


  • CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prelim
  • HICP -0.7% vs -0.7% y/y prelim
  • HICP +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to the initial figures as German inflation keeps more subdued towards the end of last year.
