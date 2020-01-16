Germany December final CPI +1.5% vs +1.5% y/y prelim

Latest data released by Destatis - 16 January 2020





CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% m/m prelim

HICP +0.6% vs +0.6% m/m prelim

HICP +1.5% vs +1.5% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here . The readings are all in-line with initial estimates, so that just reaffirms a decent bounce in price pressures on the back of higher energy inflation towards the end of last year.





If this keeps up this year, it will at least provide some relief for ECB policymakers but the general outlook is still that inflation may struggle in the months ahead.



