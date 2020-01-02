Germany December final manufacturing PMI 43.7 vs 43.4 prelim
Latest data released by Markit/BME - 2 January 2020
The preliminary release can be found here. A mildly higher adjustment relative to the initial print but it is still weaker than the November reading. Markit notes that:
"Germany's manufacturing sector closed out 2019 with another weak performance and remains a thorn in the side of the economy. Falling goods production across the fourth quarter of the year bodes ill for final growth figures, while sustained cuts to workforce numbers at factories continue to pose a threat to Germany's so-far solid consumer spending.
Importantly, however, the forward-looking survey measures for new orders and output expectations both give off more positive signals as we move into the new year. What's more, the US-China 'phase one' trade deal and a potentially clearer path to Brexit make for a more settled backdrop on the international stage."