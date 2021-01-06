Germany December final services PMI 47.0 vs 47.7 prelim
Latest data released by Markit/BME - 6 January 2021
- Composite PMI 52.0 vs 52.5 prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. A slight downwards revision but the December reading still reflects an improvement in the services sector relative to November, despite this being the third consecutive month of contraction in activity.
Markit notes that:
"December's PMI data showed that the German service sector ended 2020 in contraction amid efforts to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections.
"Unlike during the first lockdown, however, the disruption to activity in the final quarter of 2020 was confined mainly to those sectors where temporary closures were in place, while other parts of the economy, notably manufacturing, showed much greater resilience.
"While businesses have become more optimistic about activity in a year's time thanks to the development of COVID vaccines, the picture for the near-term still remains uncertain, with restrictions on activity set to stay in place as long as case numbers remain high.
"On the price front, the weakness in demand across the service sector helped to keep a lid on overall inflationary pressures on average charges for goods and services, despite the data showing businesses facing higher costs and rising manufacturing prices."