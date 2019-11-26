Germany December GfK consumer confidence 9.7 vs 9.6 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 26 November 2019





A mild improvement in the reading but the good news is that GfK notes that German shoppers are seen willing to splash out as we approach the holiday season. That is at least some indication that domestic demand is still holding up in Q4.





The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. A minor data point. EUR/USD remains near unchanged levels currently at 1.1015.





