Germany December Ifo business climate index 96.3 vs 95.5 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 18 December 2019





Prior 95.0

Expectations 93.8 vs 93.0 expected

Prior 92.1

Current assessment 98.8 vs 98.1 expected

Prior 97.9

Slight delay in the release by the source. The recovery in business sentiment continues as the headline reading moves up to a five-month high, with the outlook also seen improving.





That said, this needs to be backed up by hard data in order to support any notion that the German economy is turning the corner as we look towards next year. For now, the reading is showing signs of life but is still at rather depressed levels over the last few years.



