Germany December industrial production 0.0% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 8 February 2021


  • Prior +0.9%; revised to +1.5%
  • Industrial production WDA -1.0% vs -1.0% y/y expected
  • Prior -2.6%; revised to -2.5%
German factory output was flat on a monthly basis in December but from a year-on-year perspective, at least conditions have improved considerably since bottoming out during the peak of the virus crisis in spring last year.

The market remains more focused on the Q2/Q3 outlook at present for the euro area, so the data here doesn't really hold much significance overall.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose