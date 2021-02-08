Germany December industrial production 0.0% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 8 February 2021





Prior +0.9%; revised to +1.5%

Industrial production WDA -1.0% vs -1.0% y/y expected

Prior -2.6%; revised to -2.5%







The market remains more focused on the Q2/Q3 outlook at present for the euro area, so the data here doesn't really hold much significance overall.

German factory output was flat on a monthly basis in December but from a year-on-year perspective, at least conditions have improved considerably since bottoming out during the peak of the virus crisis in spring last year.