Latest data released by Destatis - 20 January 2021





Prior +0.2%

PPI +0.2% vs -0.4% y/y expected

Prior -0.5%





While a lagging indicator, producer prices on an annual basis moves away from deflation territory in December for the first time since January last year. That is a positive development but still needs to be translated to CPI figures for it to be of any note.