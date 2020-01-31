Germany December retail sales -3.3% vs -0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 31 January 2020





Prior +2.1%; revised to +1.6%

Retail sales +0.8% vs +4.5% y/y expected

Prior +2.8%; revised to +2.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a drastic drop in monthly retail sales but just take note that it comes after a solid November reading, backed by holiday sales.





But even if you put both together, it's not exactly stellar news to end the year and after the softness seen in French GDP earlier that doesn't really exude much confidence.





EUR/USD is now down to session lows of 1.1018 as the euro eases by a couple of pips.