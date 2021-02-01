Germany December retail sales -9.6% vs -2.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 1 February 2021

Prior +1.9%; revised to +1.1%

Retail sales +1.5% vs +4.7% y/y expected

Prior +5.6%; revised to +5.0%





Statistically speaking, this represents the worst one-month decline in German retail sales (% wise) since 1956. The bright spot though is that despite the tough conditions last year, retail sales still showed an improvement relative to the year-on-year benchmark.



