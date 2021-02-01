Germany December retail sales -9.6% vs -2.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 1 February 2021

  • Prior +1.9%; revised to +1.1%
  • Retail sales +1.5% vs +4.7% y/y expected
  • Prior +5.6%; revised to +5.0%
Slight delay in the release by the source. That is a major dent to German retail sales at the end of last year as consumption activity takes a massive knock following tighter restrictions to curb the virus outbreak across the country.

Statistically speaking, this represents the worst one-month decline in German retail sales (% wise) since 1956. The bright spot though is that despite the tough conditions last year, retail sales still showed an improvement relative to the year-on-year benchmark.

