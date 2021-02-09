Germany December trade balance €14.8 billion vs €14.0 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 February 2021

  • Prior €17.2 billion; revised to €16.7 billion
  • Current account balance €28.2 billion vs €23.3 billion expected
  • Prior €21.3 billion
  • Exports +0.1% vs -0.6% m/m expected
  • Prior +2.2%; revised to +2.3%
  • Imports -0.1% vs -2.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +4.7%; revised to +5.4%
The German trade surplus narrowed in December as exports and imports were largely more tepid on the month but managed to beat estimates at least.

Trade conditions continue to show gradual signs of improvement in the overall scheme of things but are still trailing behind pre-virus levels, much like most countries for now.
