Germany December trade balance €14.8 billion vs €14.0 billion expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 9 February 2021
- Prior €17.2 billion; revised to €16.7 billion
- Current account balance €28.2 billion vs €23.3 billion expected
- Prior €21.3 billion
The German trade surplus narrowed in December as exports and imports were largely more tepid on the month but managed to beat estimates at least.
- Exports +0.1% vs -0.6% m/m expected
- Prior +2.2%; revised to +2.3%
- Imports -0.1% vs -2.0% m/m expected
- Prior +4.7%; revised to +5.4%
Trade conditions continue to show gradual signs of improvement in the overall scheme of things but are still trailing behind pre-virus levels, much like most countries for now.