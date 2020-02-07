Germany December trade balance €15.2 billion vs €15.0 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 7 February 2020





Prior €18.3 billion; revised to €18.6 billion

Current account balance €29.4 billion vs €23.5 billion expected

Prior €24.9 billion; revised to €24.1 billion

Exports +0.1% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior -2.3%; revised to -2.2%

Imports -0.7% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%; revised to -0.6%

Exports on the month were less-than-expected with imports also slumping towards the end of the year. Put together with the industrial output release, the data points today don't make for good reading for Q4 2019.





EUR/USD is easing to session lows of 1.0974 now but the range for the pair today remains relatively narrow, only 11 pips.



