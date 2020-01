Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 3 January 2020





Prior -16k; revised to -14k

Unemployment rate 5.0% vs 5.0% expected

Prior 5.0%

The German labour market continues to show signs of vulnerability and that won't ease worries about the growth slowdown spilling over to other areas of the economy. For now, the unemployment rate is keeping steady but joblessness is starting to rear its ugly head a little.