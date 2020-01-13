Germany December wholesale price index 0.0% vs -0.1% m/m prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 13 January 2020


  • Prior -0.1%
  • Wholesale price index -1.3% y/y
  • Prior -2.5%
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The index measures the value of sales made by wholesalers in Germany, it provides an indicator of consumption and retail pattern.

A flat reading on the month and that just reaffirms the general struggle in the German economy last year. An earlier estimate today hinted that German economic growth was just 0.5% last year - which will be the lowest since 2013.

