Germany December ZEW survey current situation -66.5 vs -66.0 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 8 December 2020





Prior -64.3

Expectations 55.0 vs 46.0 expected

Prior 39.0 Eurozone expectations 54.4

Prior 32.8







Once again, this feeds into the narrative that the market continues to be largely more forward looking and that will dictate sentiment in risk trades in the big picture.

The jump in the expectations component is what stands out in the report here as ZEW notes that the announcement of imminent vaccine approvals has made market experts more confident about the future outlook.