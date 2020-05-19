Germany DIHK survey: Nearly 20% of industrial companies are reorganising supply chains

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The latest findings from the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce

Germany
  • Nearly 50% of industrial companies are putting investments on hold, cutting budgets
  • 75% of industrial companies are reporting declining demand
  • About 80% expect substantial decline in sales
This is just to give a bit more colour on sentiment on the ground. Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions and reopening of businesses, the economic situation is still expected to stay subdued in the coming months - not just in Germany, but everywhere else too.

