Germany DIVI: Increase in number of people in ICUs in the past month has been sixfold

Hospitals moving away from regular operations when infection levels are high

Many hospital employees are working to capacity

At the start of October, there were 362 coronavirus patients needing intensive care. That figure has jumped up to 2,243 coronavirus patients as of yesterday.





The "bright spot" if you really want to consider it, is that intensive care beds still have 27% capacity i.e. 7,893 across the country and that is little changed compared to the 28% at the start of October i.e. 8,706.