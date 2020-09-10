Germany DIW institute raises 2020 GDP forecast

2021 German GDP forecast of +4.1% vs +3.0% in June

2022 German GDP forecast of +3.0%

Essentially, it reads as "the slump in the German economy isn't as bad as anticipated and that the recovery phase is also gathering modest pace". But amid fears of a secondary wave of infections in the region and international demand conditions still rather subdued, we'll see if things will keep with this trajectory towards the latter stages of the year.