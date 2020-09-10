Germany DIW institute raises 2020 GDP forecast

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Sees 2020 German GDP at -6.0% vs -9.4% previously in June forecast

Germany
  • 2021 German GDP forecast of +4.1% vs +3.0% in June
  • 2022 German GDP forecast of +3.0%
Essentially, it reads as "the slump in the German economy isn't as bad as anticipated and that the recovery phase is also gathering modest pace". But amid fears of a secondary wave of infections in the region and international demand conditions still rather subdued, we'll see if things will keep with this trajectory towards the latter stages of the year.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose