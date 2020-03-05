Germany February construction PMI 55.8 vs 54.9 prior

Latest data released by Markit - 5 March 2020





Construction activity continues to pick up in February with homebuilding still helping to prop up overall conditions, though there is also a pickup in commercial activity as well.





This points to an optimistic start to the year for the construction sector and is a welcome boost for the German economy as other areas are starting to see some impact from the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.





However, Markit does warn about a potential correction in activity levels ahead of spring and summer time - similar to what was experienced in 2019.



