Germany February construction PMI 55.8 vs 54.9 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit - 5 March 2020


Construction activity continues to pick up in February with homebuilding still helping to prop up overall conditions, though there is also a pickup in commercial activity as well.

This points to an optimistic start to the year for the construction sector and is a welcome boost for the German economy as other areas are starting to see some impact from the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

However, Markit does warn about a potential correction in activity levels ahead of spring and summer time - similar to what was experienced in 2019.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose