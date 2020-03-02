Germany February final manufacturing PMI 48.0 vs 47.8 prelim
Latest data released by Markit/BME - 2 March 2020
The preliminary release can be found here. A mild revision higher and although there are some minor improvements in factory activity, the improvement in the headline reading flatters to deceive as noted two weeks ago here.
On the one hand, the decline in new orders in the weakest in 17 months but output expectations eased amid fears about how the economy may be more heavily impacted by the virus outbreak in the coming months.