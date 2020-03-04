Germany February final services PMI 52.5 vs 53.3 prelim

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 4 March 2020





Composite PMI 50.7 vs 51.1 prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . A slight downgrade to the initial estimates as Markit notes that the virus outbreak is starting to show some relative impact on the German economy already, although noting that domestic conditions are still looking firm.





However, Markit says that:





"But given the spread of (the disease) to many other parts of the world including Germany, and the subsequent market reaction, it would seem that this domestic resilience is about to be broken."

Still not the time for fiscal stimulus, eh?



