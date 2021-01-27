Germany February GfK consumer confidence -15.6 vs -7.9 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 27 January 2021





Prior -7.3; revised to -7.5





"Closing large parts of the retail sector has hit the propensity for consumers to buy just as hard as it hit during the first lockdown in spring last year. In other words, the recovery that many had hoped for this year will be postponed."



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

That's not quite a good look on the German and euro area economy to start Q1.

German consumer morale dips for a fourth month in a row as tighter lockdown measures continue to weigh on sentiment going into February. This is the lowest reading since June and doesn't provide much confidence to start the new year. GfK notes that: