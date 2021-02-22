Germany February Ifo business climate index 92.4 vs 90.5 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 22 February 2021





Prior 90.1; revised to 90.3

Expectations 94.2 vs 91.7 expected

Prior 91.1; revised to 91.5

Current assessment 90.6 vs 89.1 expected

Prior 89.2 Slight delay in the release by the source. Modest beats across the board with the expectations reading jumping by quite a bit amid vaccine optimism and a more hopeful take on the economic outlook later on in the year.





This just largely reaffirms market sentiment at this time and will do little to distract from the current narrative at play to start the week i.e. yields, yields, yields.