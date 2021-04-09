Germany February industrial production -1.6% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 April 2021





Prior -2.5%; revised to -2.0%

Industrial production WDA -6.4% vs -2.3% y/y expected

Prior -3.9%; revised to -4.0%







It shouldn't do much to dent the manufacturing/industrial optimism to start the year but it does chip away at the resilience of the economy's performance in Q1.

The figures above misses on estimates and that is a bit of a poor showing in terms of hard data, despite the more upbeat suggestions from the earlier PMI reports.