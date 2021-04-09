Germany February industrial production -1.6% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 April 2021


  • Prior -2.5%; revised to -2.0%
  • Industrial production WDA -6.4% vs -2.3% y/y expected
  • Prior -3.9%; revised to -4.0%
The figures above misses on estimates and that is a bit of a poor showing in terms of hard data, despite the more upbeat suggestions from the earlier PMI reports.

It shouldn't do much to dent the manufacturing/industrial optimism to start the year but it does chip away at the resilience of the economy's performance in Q1.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose