Latest data released by Destatis - 19 March 2021

Prior +1.4%

PPI +1.9% vs +2.0% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%









German producer prices tick higher once again but a lot of this may also be impacted by the VAT changes and CO2 tax introduction since last month. In any case, this is a lagging indicator of inflation as CPI data has already been released a while back.