Latest data released by Destatis - 9 April 2020





Prior €13.9 billion

Current account balance €23.7 billion vs €17.0 billion expected

Prior €16.6 billion

Exports +1.3% vs -1.0% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

Imports -1.6% vs -0.7% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. I wouldn't look too much into the data here as this pertains to pre-virus and pre-lockdown conditions in the region.