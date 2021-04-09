Germany February trade balance €18.1 billion vs €20.3 billion expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 9 April 2021





Prior €14.3 billion; revised to €13.8 billion

Exports +0.9% vs +1.0% m/m expected

Prior +1.4%; revised to +1.5%

Imports +3.6% vs +2.1% m/m expected

Prior -4.7%; revised to -4.0%







There is still some ways to go in catching up to pre-virus levels but baby steps.

The non-seasonally adjusted trade surplus widens in February as both exports and imports grew on the month. Basing off the seasonally adjusted readings, the jump in imports outpaces that of exports but at least both are seen improving.