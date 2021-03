Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 2 March 2021





Prior -41.0k; revised to -37.0k

Unemployment rate 6.0% vs 6.0% expected

Prior 6.0%





German unemployment crept a little higher last month but the overall jobless rate remains unchanged at 6.0%. It is still tough to really extrapolate much from the report as the short-time work scheme continues to distort underlying labour market conditions.