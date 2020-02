Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 28 February 2020





Prior -2.0k; revised to -4.0k

Unemployment rate 5.0% vs 5.0% expected

Prior 5.0%

The good news just keeps coming for the euro as German labour market conditions continue to stay tight with the jobless change also falling, as compared with an expected rise.





EUR/USD is keeping at fresh three-week highs at 1.1028 currently amid the risk-off mood.