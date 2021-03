Latest data released by Destatis - 15 March 2021





Prior +2.1%

Wholesale price index +2.3% y/y

Prior 0.0%

An added bump to wholesale prices and this somewhat fits with the narrative that the PMI reports has been suggesting lately i.e. bump in input cost prices.





The German reading here is also helped somewhat by tax changes and what not as also reflected already in the inflation readings that we have seen prior to this.