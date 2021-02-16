Germany February ZEW survey current situation -67.2 vs -66.5 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 16 February 2021





Prior -66.4

Expectations 71.2 vs 59.5 expected

Prior 61.8

Eurozone expectations 69.6

Prior 58.3





The jump in the expectations reading is the highest since September last year and reaffirms that the market remains more forward-looking when viewing the German and euro area economies at this point in time.





That said, this puts pressure on things progressing smoothly in the coming weeks/months to keep the optimism flowing; otherwise, dialing back on that could weigh on euro sentiment moving forward.





Investor sentiment shows that current conditions remain rather tepid for the most part but there is plenty of optimism surrounding the outlook as the vaccine rollout starts to take shape across the Eurozone.